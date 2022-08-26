AFLW Docuseries Reveals Heartbreaking Start For New Recruit

The new Disney+ docuseries Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW opens up the doors into the lives of the incredible women behind some of our favourite teams.

One poignant story from the first episode is the heartbreaking situation GWS Giants Star Brid Stack found herself in when starting with the team.

Hear her talk about how her team healed her in this week's episode of 'The Streaming Service with Justin Hill' below...

We're just glad she's ok! You can check out Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW on Disney+ now.

