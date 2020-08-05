AFL’s Jarryd Roughhead Opens Up About His Battle With Cancer

Retired AFL Hawthorn player and four-time premiership winner spilled on all things baby and AFL related.

Jarryd Roughhead even opened up about his cancer experience and weighed in on where he thinks the AFL Grand Final should be held!

Tune in below to hear the full chat:

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.