Adopt A Townsville Cat From $50 Across Meow-Vember

If you've been begging your household to let you add a new addition to the family, this is the time to really push your case.

Townsville City Council are hosting a Meow-Vember sale, meaning there's special prices for all cats and kittens at the Animal Care and Adoption Centre.

If you're looking for a more mature feline, adult cats can be adopted for $50, while kittens can go home for $100.

From today until Saturday 23 November you can take home a paw pal at these prices.

Councillor Ann-Maree Greaney said the Meow-Vember sale was the perfect time to adopt a new pet.

“There are always plenty of cats waiting to find their new family at the Animal Care and Adoption Centre,” Cr Greaney said.

“All of the cats and kittens have already been de-sexed, wormed, microchipped and have had their first vaccination.”

Cr Greaney said these friendly felines were all ready to get their new lives started.

“These little guys have been temperament assessed to make sure they’re good to go in their new homes,” she said.

The Animal Care and Adoption Centre is open from 9.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday, and 9.30am to 2pm on Saturdays.

