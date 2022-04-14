Adidas Originals Has Teamed Up With M&M'S For A Tasty Sneaker Collab!

adidas Originals and Mars have teamed up for the first drop of the collaborative partnership, with a colourful M&M'S-inspired sneaker!

The adidas Originals Forum Lo 84 silhouette has received a distinctly colourful update with a yellow rubberised leather upper that is complemented by bounded TPU 3-Stripes branding and a distinctive heel piece – both drawing on the Mars classic, M&M'S Peanut variant packaging.

Perforated "M" lettering on both toe boxes as well as a removable M&M'S brand flag attached to the lateral lacing system. A peanut-shade lining serves as a subtle homage to one of the Mars chocolate candy’s most celebrated flavours and is matched with a pair of bold sock liners that feature a pack of colourful M&M'S!

Each pair includes a comprehensive set of attachable accessories including: six pairs of laces, nineteen lace jewels, three pairs of alternative straps and seven different Velcro chocolate candy lentils - making it fully customisable.

It also comes packaged in a bright yellow co-branded box inspired by the iconic M&M'S Peanut variant packaging. Almost good enough to eat!

Keen to get your hands on a pair before they sell out? They'll be dropping on adidas on Tuesday, April 19!

They'll be $250 AUD and you can sign up to get a reminder of when they drop here!

