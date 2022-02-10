Adele Sparks Engagement Rumours At 2022 BRIT Awards

Adele has left fans speculating she’s engaged after eagle-eyed viewers noticed something dazzling at yesterday’s BRIT Awards.

It wasn’t her sleek black dress with lace accents which stood out, but rather the enormous gem she rocked on her left-hand ring finger; real estate traditionally reserved for wedding bands.

The 33-year-old songstress donned a clean-cut Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring, estimated to be worth upwards of seven figures.

Having split from her ex-husband in 2019, the Easy On Me singer has been dating sports agent Rich Paul since the beginning of 2021, when the two met at a birthday party.

While they had initially kept things relatively private, an outing to last year's NBA Finals revealed their budding romance to the world, pushing them to go Instagram official and encouraging Adele to talk candidly about the subject in several interviews.

Honestly, we’re happy for them regardless of where they’re at, but we just can’t stop looking at that honking gem!

