Adele's Makeup Artist Lets Slip She's About To Announce Something

The rumours that Adele is set to drop new music in 2020 have been rumbling around for a while and now it seems as though an insider has revealed something is on its way.

Adele's longtime makeup artist Michael Ashton posted a picture of the singer recently of her looking into a mirror doing her eyeliner and holding up a phone where she is FaceTiming him.

The exciting part is his caption... "BTW...exciting news coming soon! Get ready to get on board!"

Some are saying Adele's music plans have been put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic and that this could be a new makeup collab instead of a new single!

Either way, we cannot wait!

