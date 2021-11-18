Adele Reveals She Almost Binned Her Album 30

Tomorrow is the day Adele drops her eagerly anticipated album '30' and we cannot wait. Little did we know, the singer almost didn't even release it. Are we horrified? Yes.

When chatting to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Adele revealed "There were moments, when I was writing these songs, and even when I was mixing them and stuff like that, where I was like, "Maybe I don't need to put this album out." Like maybe I should write another. Just because music is my therapy. I'm never going into the studio to be like, "Right, I need another hit." It's not like that for me. When something is more powerful and overwhelming than me, I like to go to a studio because it's normally a basement and there's no f***ing windows and no reception, so no one can get ahold of me. So I'm basically running away. And no one would've known I'd written that record. And it's like maybe I just had to get it out of my system and stuff."

You can check out the full chat with Zane below.

