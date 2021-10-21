Adele Reveals Massive Secret About Australian Tour In Her 73 Questions With Vogue

We just cannot get enough of Adele these days and now the singer has dropped her iconic video for '73 Questions With Vogue' and Australia got a special mention!

When asked what was the most intimidating venue the singer had ever performed at, she pinpointed one of her Aussie gigs!

Check it out at the 8-minute mark below.

Adele recently caught up with Carrie and Tommy and updated us on her plans to come back to our country and tour...

You can get your hands on Adele's new single 'Easy On Me' here.

