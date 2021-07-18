Adele Makes Rare Public Appearance, Showing Off 2020 Transformation And Sparking Dating Rumours

Adele has been spotted in one of her very first public appearances since her dramatic 2020 transformation.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was spotted sitting with LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, at an arena in Arizona, attending the NBA Finals match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

Fans were left stunned last year when Adele shared a glimpse of her 44kg weight-loss over Instagram, looking completely unrecognisable to the artist they knew before her retirement from touring.

Rumours of Adele and Paul dating were fanned when one of ESPN’s commentators referred to the artist as the agent’s girlfriend, something the duo have yet to make any comment on.

