Adele Looks Incredible In New Elle Magazine Shoot

Adele has appeared on the cover of Elle magazine in the US looking every bit the glamazon. The singer has opened up about her life, love and the re-announcement of her Vegas residency.

The singer revealed she is deeply in love with her man stating to the magazine, “I’ve never been in love like this,” she says of boyfriend Rich Paul “I’m obsessed with him.” Adele’s as happy as she’s ever been, and she’s ready to expand her family when the time is right. “I definitely want more kids,” she says. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f*cking nail it.”

You can read more of her interview here.

