Adele Drops First Listen To Her New Single 'Easy On Me'

After a VERY long wait and SO much speculation, Adele has confirmed that she is set to drop new music. But she didn't stop there, she's given us a sneak peek at the first single AND a release date!

'Easy On Me' is the name of the song and it will drop on October 15!

Adele is here to save 2021!

The number '30' popped up at locations all around the world recently, prompting fans to think that this is the title of the upcoming album, very on-brand for the singer who has titled her album around her age or in this case, the age she wrote the music perhaps?

What do you think of this new music?

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!