Adele Could Be Releasing New Music This Week So Get Ready To Weep

So, we’ve heard whispers that the one and only queen of break-up songs Adele might be releasing new music this week.

It’s been a long time coming for Adele fans who have been waiting for new music since her last album was released back in 2015.

The 33-year-old hasn’t released an official statement yet but there have been what appears to be breadcrumbs which fans believe will lead us to new tunes.

Firstly, radio host Mauler dropped a random tweet on Tuesday reading only “New Adele. This week.” And then hastily deleting it.

One fan wrote “DON’T PLAY WITH MY HEART”, others questioned the reliability of the source and lack of official announcement.

In response, another Twitter user wrote “shes adele. She doesn’t need an announcement.” and she’s not wrong.

But this wasn’t all that fans are clinging onto with Billboard Charts posting a tweet featuring Adele’s stats throughout her career on both the Billboard 100 and Billboard 200.

If the whispers are true, we are in for an absolute treat and we can guarantee she will be chart topping once again.

Considering Adele has been through a lot since she released her last album including a massive physical transformation along with a divorce, she surely won’t be short on inspiration for some heartbreakers and we are bloody here for it.

Twitter users are absolutely clinging to the fairly hefty clues being dropped online and to be honest, so are we.

