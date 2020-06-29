Adele Breaks All Of Our Hearts By Announcing Her Album Has Been Postponed

Adele has confirmed that her album, that we've all been DESPERATE for, isn't coming out anytime soon.

If we have anything in common with any celebrity, it’s Adele, and it looks like she’s been spending her time in iso, the way most of us did.

She spent Saturday night having a few ciders and reminiscing with her fans about her 2016 Glastonbury performance, by watching it from the comfort of her lounge room in her pyjamas and then making a costume change into the dress she wore at the performance.

She posted a follow-up throwback photo from that performance, which got a fan asking, ‘Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!’

To be fair, most of us were thinking the same thing and holding out for hope that maybe this would be the day we would finally get that album we’ve been waiting for.

She dashed our hopes pretty quickly when she revealed that the album isn’t coming anytime soon, by responding ‘Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.’

Guttered. Adele has never officially set a date for the album drop, but she did announce at her friend’s wedding that we would be seeing it in September, her Manager Jonathon Dickins has confirmed that that won’t be the case, that it won’t be coming in September, ‘it’ll be ready when it’s ready.’

I think it's safe to say that absolutely no one is satisfied with that answer.

So instead we've put together everything we DO know about the album so far:

