The countdown is on until we get to see Adele in her first televised broadcast, performing songs from her upcoming album 30.

A sneak peek has made its way online of the singer belting out her hit 'Skyfall' from the James Bond soundtrack and we are blown away...

The special will air in Australia on Channel 7 later this month.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!