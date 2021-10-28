Adelaide United Star Josh Cavallo Shares His Happiness After Coming Out As Gay

Paving the way

This morning, the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo were joined by Adelaide United star, Josh Cavallo, who shared his happiness after publicly coming out as gay.

Josh woke up with a smile on his fave for the first time in 6 years, after keeping his sexuality a secret.

He didn't want to live a life of lies, and he wanted to pave a way in the world of football and beyond to show it's ok. 

Missed the chat? Here's what Josh had to say about his journey: 

28 October 2021

