Adelaide United Star Josh Cavallo Shares His Happiness After Coming Out As Gay

This morning, the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo were joined by Adelaide United star, Josh Cavallo, who shared his happiness after publicly coming out as gay.

Josh woke up with a smile on his fave for the first time in 6 years, after keeping his sexuality a secret.

He didn't want to live a life of lies, and he wanted to pave a way in the world of football and beyond to show it's ok.

Missed the chat? Here's what Josh had to say about his journey:

