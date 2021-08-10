Adelaide Uni Axe Courses With Low Student Numbers

Some courses at Adelaide University face the chopping block as student numbers dwindle.

With less than one percent of courses offered at the higher education institute, Vice Chancellor Peter Hoj told students on Monday that there was a big imbalance in enrolments.

Facing the prospects of further losses in revenues, the university want to make better use of their lecturers.

“It goes without saying that very few students benefit from the teaching in those courses, whilst there are some courses in which there are an enormous amount of students, and those courses with many, many students in them would benefit from some more academic time to give you effectively a better staff-to-student ratio”

The only option available to Adelaide University is to cut course choice available to students.

Meantime, the university plans to axe 130 of its 1900 administrative jobs and about 70 academic positions.

A protest by students will be held on Wednesday.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.