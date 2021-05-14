Adelaide's Women's & Children's Hospital First In Aus To Be Powered By Electricity
Equivalent of 700 vehicles
Adelaide's new Women's and Children's hospital will be the first in the country to be powered by electricity only.
The electricity will be used for heating, hot water and other kitchen and building needs.
The move is set to save 2178 tonnes of greenhouse emissions each year and will reduce operating costs.
Health Minister Stephen Wade says this will be the equivalent of 700 vehicles off the road.
"It's an important part of the Marshall liberal government strategy to be 100% renewable electricity by 2030.
"It would be negligent if we didn't consider the impact of that increased demand on the environment and future generations," he said.
There's been $685 million committed for initial works on the hospital project. The final costs are yet to be announced.