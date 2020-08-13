Adelaide's Wine Train Is Here To Solve All Your Staycation Needs

Itching to go on a holiday? Well, now you can!

Sort of.

After some downtime due to SA’s Covid-19 restrictions, from September 20th, you can now jump aboard the south Aussie wine train!

The South Coast Wine Train offers two options where you can choose to leave from Adelaide city or departing from Mount Barker, then the fun really begins.

Of course, there will be plenty of wine and cheese platters galore from around the region!

Ticket pricing for a return trip from Mount Barker is Adult $172pp ​and Child $ 89pp. From Adelaide city, it will set you back Adult $198pp ​and Child $ 94pp.

The remaining dates for 2020:

Sunday 20th September

Sunday 4th October

Sunday 18th October

Sunday 1st November

Sunday 15th November

But, be warned, each Wine Train date regularly sells out so, we suggest you get in quick!

For more information click here.

