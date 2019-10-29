Adelaide’s Two Most Terrifyingly Haunted House Displays To Visit This Halloween!

Halloween is this week and whether you like the spooky holiday or not, there’s no denying it’s A LOT of fun, especially for young families.

Speaking about how much people spend on the theatrics on air this morning, two listeners phoned Bec and Cosi to discuss their incredible house transformations.

Angela from 273 Salisbury Highway, spends $1,500 - $2,000 on lollies, zombies, a coffin, photo opportunities, horror tv screenings and more, as she transforms her house into a Halloween haven for families to visit every year!

Meanwhile, Jarrod from 13 The Pines Grove, Paralowie has spent a whopping $35K- $40K worth of props, sets, lollies, and a ‘living dead petting zoo’ to create a walk through haunted house for local residents to experience!

Where are your favourite spots to visit in Adelaide for Halloween?

