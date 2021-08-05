Adelaide's Taylor Walker Investigated Over Alleged Racial Slur

Adelaide forward Taylor Walker is expected to front Crows players and media today, after he was alleged to be involved in a racial slur at a South Australian league football match.

The Crows veteran is being investigated by the AFL for an alleged incident which was flagged by several players at the local match.

The Crows team were watching the SANFL game between Adelaide and North Adelaide, reports say teammates overheard him at the Crows’ quarter-time huddle talking about a North Adelaide player.

The 31-year-old was given the morning of due to the scrutiny and situation.

Training commenced at Adelaide Oval on Thursday without Walker, club officials previously indicated on Wednesday they would not stand him down.

Adelaide or the AFL are yet to release a statement following the allegations, with the league probing the situation after players were left 'disappointed' by actions from on of their leaders.

Walker is expected to play this weekend's Showdown against Port Adelaide.

