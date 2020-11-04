Adelaide’s Newest Five-Star Hotel Actually Has A Personal Cocktail Maker In Your Room

There is deadset a mixologist specialist who will provide cocktails in your room on-demand.

Adelaide's newest luxury hotel, EOS, is finally opening its doors to the public on the 1st December 2020 and it will be one for the staycation bucket list!

They offer the most unique experiences, we're talking everything from personalised bartenders in your room to spas treatments, to staff who even unpack your luggage for you!

You don't even need to lift a finger, we know where our next staycation will be!

Take a listen to the full list of unique experiences below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS or Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.