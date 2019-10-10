Adelaide’s First Sephora Is Officially Open And Over 1000 People Have Turned Up!

After about a year of teasers, Adelaide’s first Sephora has finally opened its doors in Rundle Mall and the event did not disappoint.

We sent our workday announcer Nicole down to the scene to tell us exactly what was going on:

Bec and Cosi also chatted with a makeup artists named Caitlin who was first in line after camping out the night before!

But what are the products and brands beauty lovers have their hearts set on?

Our newsreader Emma also popped down to the opening to ask those in line and there was a very clear answer:

Did you go down to the opening today?

Which products are you most excited to try?

Let us know in our Facebook comments!

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!