Adelaide’s First Medicinal Cannabis Clinic Opens In Pasadena

The first dedicated clinic to prescribe medicinal cannabis in Adelaide has opened in Pasadena.

Two local GP’s experienced in the field, Dr Hsin-Pei Lin and Dr Sheng-Wen Cheng have opened IvyMed Clinic at Pasadena Shopping Centre but will only prescribe the therapy to those that meet a strict eligibility test.

The duo is part of the authorised prescriber scheme which allows medical practitioners to supply products that are not included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods to certain patients.

Dr Lin said only patients who have had no success with other treatments will be considered for “alternatives treatments”.

“We are passionate about delivering alternative treatments for our patients,’' he said.

“We tailor therapies in an effort to alleviate symptoms and improve patient outcomes.

“Medicinal cannabis is only considered when patients have been unable to find relief through other options.

“So, when we see patients, they need adjunct therapy options, and it is rewarding that we are offering them an alternative solution to their often chronic and sometimes debilitating conditions.”

Since becoming legal across the country six years ago, more than 260,000 prescriptions have been written for medical cannabis.

It has been administered to help relieve symptoms for over 140 different conditions including pain, sleep disorders, and mental illnesses.

Medicinal cannabis comes in oil, spray, patch, gel, and cream form.

Recreational cannabis remains illegal in all parts of Australia.

