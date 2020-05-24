Adelaide's Favourite Drive-In Cinema Is Re-Opening So You Can Finally Watch Something Not On Netflix

This is not a drill people, Adelaide's favourite drive-in cinema is officially re-opening so you can finally get out of the house and enjoy a flick that's not on Netflix.

From Friday 29 May, Mainline Drive-in Cinema in will be open.

The drive-in cinema will be open each weekend night so, you'll be able to park up, recline your car seat and enjoy iconic flicks like Sonic the Hedgehog and The Invisible Man.

You don't even need to wind down your windows to hear the movie, all you gotta do is turn on your radio and it'll be streamed straight through!

But yes, you will need a car for this one or just find a mate who has one! Click here for more info.

