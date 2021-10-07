Adelaide’s City To Bay Fun Run Axed Second Year In A Row

SA Health has cancelled iconic City-Bay Fun Run for a consecutive year amid Covid concerns.

Alarmed about the potential for high-risk transmission, the Lumary City-Bay Fun Run scheduled for Sunday, November 7, has been axed amid concerns over uncontrolled outbreaks across Victoria and New South Wales.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Adelaide Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

Despite going to “exhaustive measures” to satisfy SA Health’s Covid Management Committee, race director Joe Stevens, said they were incredibly disappointed that the event’s application for a Covid management plan had been declined.

“We have spent a lot of resources this year planning a modified event and responding to Covid Committee requests in the hope that we would tick all the boxes required for protecting community safety,”

“We are extremely disappointed that our modified event structure has been declined but we also have a responsibility to the whole community to accept what has been decided by the State Government and SA Health,” Mr Stevens said.

“We have no option but to advise our participants and our wonderful sponsors that the Lumary City-Bay Fun Run will not happen on 2021.”

Uncertain pressures on the state’s health system in the event of an outbreak were also a contributing factor to the decision.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.