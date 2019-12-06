Adelaide’s Central Market Is About To Get A $400m Redevelopment And Wow, It's Going To Look Different

Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor today announced ICD Property as the development partner for the iconic Central Market Arcade – a $400 million redevelopment project led by the City of Adelaide.

Plans have been released revealing the redevelopment will include THIS 35-storey hotel, apartment complex and an expansion of the retail arcade on top of other smaller retail store developments.

The announcement comes following a two-year-long global expression of interest process led by Council that commenced in 2017.

Located adjacent to the iconic Adelaide Central Market, the Central Market Arcade Redevelopment will not only provide the opportunity to grow the retail offering, it will secure the future of the market district through a central hall, public rooftop garden, childcare centre, hotel, apartments and offices.

The project is expected to break ground in 2021 and will create approximately 337 jobs during construction.

The City of Adelaide will retain ownership and control of 6,000sqm of retail space including market activities, specialty retail, supermarket, basement loading and 260 public car parking spaces.

For more information, click here.

