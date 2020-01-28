101.9 The Fox Melbourne
101.9 The Fox Melbourne

Is your local station, if this isn't right, or you'd like to change this:

Select Your Local Station

Adelaide's BEST Hot Chips

These are seriously the best in town.

Article heading image for Adelaide's BEST Hot Chips

This topic has been WIDELY debated across Adelaide, but we reckon we've come up with a pretty comprehensive list of the best hot chips in our city.

THE LIST:

  • Chicken Cave - Fulham Gardens 
  • Chicken Hub - Aberfoyle Park 
  • Chicken Chef - Blair Athol, Gilles Plains, Gawler 
  • Chicken Hutt - Morphett Vale 
  • Springbank Chicken & Seafood - Burton  
  • Tea Tree Gully Chicken & Seafood 
  • Sotos - Semaphore

 

  • Souvlaki Brothers - Glenelg 
  • Morphett Fish & Chicken
  • Funky Chicken, Unley

 

28 January 2020

Hot Chips
Adelaide
Best Of
test
Listen Live!
Hot Chips
Adelaide
Best Of
test
Hot Chips
Adelaide
Best Of
test
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs