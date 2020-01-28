Adelaide's BEST Hot Chips
These are seriously the best in town.
This topic has been WIDELY debated across Adelaide, but we reckon we've come up with a pretty comprehensive list of the best hot chips in our city.
THE LIST:
Chicken Cave - Fulham Gardens
Chicken Hub - Aberfoyle Park
Chicken Chef - Blair Athol, Gilles Plains, Gawler
Chicken Hutt - Morphett Vale
Springbank Chicken & Seafood - Burton
Tea Tree Gully Chicken & Seafood
Sotos - Semaphore
Souvlaki Brothers - Glenelg
Morphett Fish & Chicken
Funky Chicken, Unley