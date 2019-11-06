Adelaide's 86th Christmas Pageant - Everything You Need To Know

We're just days away from the 86th annual National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant.

South Aussies are expected to line the streets from early in the morning on Saturday November 9 when it's forecast to be a chilly 8C!

Make sure you rug up and plan ahead for a long day of entertainment from behind the 'Blue Honour Line'.

It's the Southern Hemisphere's largest public parade and marks the official welcoming of Father Christmas to Australia.

The man in red's set to be greeted by well over 300,000 people with this year's event featuring 88 floats.

The event kicks off at 9.30am from South Terrace with a new route finishing outside the Adelaide Town Hall around 11.30am.

Father Christmas will address the crowd, the Australian Girls Choir will perform and the Pageant's King and Queen will be there.

It's best to get there early if you're looking to park in the City otherwise you may want to consider public transport.

Take advantage of the free City Connector bus, offering a hop-on and hop-off service to the City and North Adelaide linking popular city attractions, shopping, dining and key destinations.

Bus route 98A and 98C connect North Adelaide with the city, and 99A and 99C connect the inner-city areas not serviced by the tram.

Services operate every 15 minutes on weekdays and every 30 minutes on weekends.

While a warning for Adelaide motorists starting today, road closures and parking restrictions come into force in preparation for Saturday's event.

City commuters are being advised to observe and obey any temporary street signs that have been put up.

The first closure to be put in place will be Victoria Square between Grote Street and Wakefield Streets at 9.30 this morning.

