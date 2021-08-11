Adelaide Restaurant Offering Free Drink To Patrons Who’ve Had The Jab

Adelaide restaurant 'Daughter in Law' have jumped onboard the latest global trend offering a free beverage to patrons as an incentive to drive up vaccination rates.

In Melbourne, the Prince Alfred hotel's promotion "Pot for a Shot" has been offering complimentary drinks as reward for rolling up your sleeve for the Covid jab.

SA Pubs, restaurants count down to 'modest' easing of restrictions

While on Tuesday hospitality giant Luke Mangan threw his support behind a passport-style program if it means the industry could reopen with full freedoms restored.

“If there is a vision to get to that point it’s something, I would certainly consider…What’s the point of us all getting vaccinated and still being locked up?”

The push for businesses to incentivise employees and customers to get vaccinated is a part of the latest Call to Arms campaign, encouraging Aussies to get the jab, and in doing so help free the country from lockdowns and restrictions.

Providing an incentive for diners to ‘roll up their sleeve’, Daughter in Law, on Rundle Street are offering a complimentary glass of house white, bubbles or red, beer or a house cocktail, with proof of the double Covid-19 jab.

