Adelaide Osborne Submarine Shipyard Set To Triple In Size

Adelaide’s Osborne submarine shipyard is set to more than triple in size as it transitions into becoming one of the most advanced construction bases in the world.

The news comes as the Federal Government prepares for a large-scale expansion of the Osborne site to accommodate the nuclear-powered submarine build.

The expansion has been confirmed as part of the Federal Government’s AUKUS security pact which will see the leasing of at least 45 hectares of land near the current shipping yard.

The submarine precinct which was set to hold an Attack-classed fleet before the deal was dropped, is expected to expand from 20 hectares to 65 hectares.

The expansion which will be officially announced on Tuesday during the federal budget, will initially be based on a lease of 12 months with plans to renew while the Federal Government works towards purchasing the land.

The cost of the expansion will not be declared in the federal budget but is rumoured to cost millions of dollars.

The federal government is said to have entered into the lease early to prevent anybody else from making a play for the land.

Under the Nuclear-Powered Submarine task force the Australian Naval Infrastructure will be forced to conduct a number of tests to ensure the area meets the necessary nuclear safety requirements.

A report will then be issued to government for consideration by Australia, the US and Britain.

