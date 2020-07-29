PSA: Adelaide Now Has Its Own Gourmet Breakfast Cereal Bar

If you're a breakfast person, and just so happy to love all things nostalgic, this cereal cafe is for you!

These local legends at Leeroy’s have transported us back through time serving us the childhood brekkie of choice, cereal.

And might we add, not just any cereals.

But, old school American cereals which are on rotation and they are available for both dine-in & take away.

Plus, they also have a mammoth drool-worthy toastie menu with one of their famous toastie being ‘Leeroy’s Favourite’ consists of Goats curd, honey, toasted walnuts, rosemary and Leeroy’s Secret Butter.

The mysterious butter is giving us some serious Krabby Patty vibes so you know it'll be good.

Due to the current climate Leeroy’s is only open Monday to Friday from 7am ’til 3pm, but they tell us that a few cheeky weekends are in the works, so keep an eye out on there socials here.

You can find them at 315 Morphett Street, Adelaide.

