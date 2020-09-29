Adelaide Mayor Reveals Where The Best Stay-cation Discounts Are In The CBD Right Now!

Looking for the perfect opportunity to have that much-needed break from work or the family? Or just life in general?

Well, say no more!

Treat yourself to this unique experience with MyAdelaide Staycation. They are offering a whole range of discounted offers to create the ultimate 'must visit' checklist!

And if you want the chance to win a free experience, all you need to do is comment your name below an exclusive MyAdelaide Staycation for two people, all thanks to The City of Adelaide.

These two prizes up for grabs are as follows:

PRIZE ONE:

#MyAdelaide Staycation Prize, East End - For 2 People.

Adelaide Riverbank 1 hour guided tour with Segway Sensations SA

Majestic Roof Garden Hotel 2 night stay, car parking, and Negroni cocktail.

'Jimmy C Street Art Tour' by Flamboyance Tours

PRIZE TWO:

#MyAdelaide Staycation Prize, North Adelaide - For 2 People.

Adelaide Oval Stadium Tour, 90-minute guided tour of the iconic Adelaide Oval.

North Adelaide Heritage Group, 1 night stay with full breakfast provisions for 2 at the Residency.

Penthouse apartment at the Fire Station Inn.

For more information head here otherwise...

Take a listen below to find out what else is on offer:

