Adelaide Healthcare Workers Strike Over High Parking Fees

Over 100 Adelaide healthcare workers are on strike today over excessively high parking fees.

Workers from seven hospitals across Adelaide have gone on strike today over the state government’s refusal to answer calls for staff parking at hospitals.

United Workers Union members from Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Royal Adelaide hospital, Flinders Medical Centre, Repat, Women’s and Children’s, Noarlunga and Lyell McEwin are included in today’s strike action.

Hundreds of workers are being forced to fork out over $1,000 a year on parking at their place of employment.

Paul Blackmore from the United Workers Union told Adelaide Now that healthcare worker’s calls for staff parking have been ignored.

“Workers have raised their concerns about the fees but they continue to be dismissed, with SA Health pushing ahead with plans to impose fees that will be devastating to workers,” he said.

“For a hospital cleaner who is making $27 an hour, imposing parking fees of $1300 is the equivalent of a pay cut of more than two per cent.”

As the United Workers Union continue to call for free parking and public transport for healthcare workers, SA Greens are also pushing for thank you bonus’s to match those handed out across New South Wales and Victoria.

