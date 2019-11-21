Bottoms Up, Adelaide Has Its Own Official Gin

If you've ever wondered what the perfectly crisp blue skies and stunning coastlines of Adelaide might taste like, we have the perfect drink for you!

As of today, SA welcomes a new craft gin designed to capture the spirit of Adelaide. Aptly named Adelaide Gin, which is an easy-drinking ginfeatures floral notes of lavender and rose. 

Michael Hickinbotham of Australian Distilling Co. has partnered with a close friend and renowned academic, Dr Graham Jones, to create a perfectly balanced gin which encapsulates all of the things that make Adelaide special.

The Adelaide Gin is available online and it is stocked at a few locations across the city. But, have no fear, there are reports of more gin specialities coming so stay tuned! 

I mean, what a perfect excuse to pop down to your nearest bottlo and whip yourself up the perfect summer G&T.

Eve Swain

21 November 2019

Eve Swain

