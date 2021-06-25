Adelaide Crows 'Hall Of Fame' Just Grew By Four

Four Adelaide legends were inducted into the Crows football club’s ‘Hall of Fame’ last night, June 24.

Adelaide Entertainment Centre hosted the gala ceremony for over 750 attendees, helping celebrate this momentous night for the footy team.

New Additions to The Crows' Hall Of Fame:

Inaugural captain Chris McDermott, dual premiership skipper Mark Bickley, as well as Tyson Edwards and Nigel Smart were recognised for their achievements in the Tricolours

As the club's very first captain, McDermott was a trailblazer. Crows legend Mark Ricciuto said McDermott

"set the tone for how to be an Adelaide Crow, he was the toughest player I've ever played with".

There's no forgetting Bickley, who led Adelaide to not one, but two historic flags in 1997 and 1998.

Their names have now been etched alongside the all-time stars Tony Modra, Andrew McLeod and Mark Ricciuto.

You can check out their induction videos from the gala right here.

Facebook: @adelaidecrows



The Crows are currently finishing preparations for their round 15 battle against Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, June 27.

While Paul Seedman was reported leaving the track last night after suffering a neck injury in a training drill.

They have confirmed Luke Brown will be returning from an Achilles injury to play his first game in around a month.

The game will start half an hour earlier than planned at 3:40pm ACST, to allow the Crows more time to fly straight home after the game.

