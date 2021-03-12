Not only did this big AFL star sign with Adelaide Crows' yesterday, but he's also officially joined the SAFM team!

Reilly O’Brien spoke to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo about his new gig with them and hilariously matched each of their personalities to members of his footy team!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download LiSTNR App & catch up now to enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!