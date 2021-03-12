- Adelaide NewsAdelaide Crows' Reilly O'Brien Reveals He’s Signed With SAFM & Compares Bec, Cosi & Lehmo To His Teammates!
Adelaide Crows' Reilly O'Brien Reveals He’s Signed With SAFM & Compares Bec, Cosi & Lehmo To His Teammates!
This is too good!
Not only did this big AFL star sign with Adelaide Crows' yesterday, but he's also officially joined the SAFM team!
Reilly O’Brien spoke to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo about his new gig with them and hilariously matched each of their personalities to members of his footy team!
Take a listen to the full chat below:
