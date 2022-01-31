Adelaide City Council Outline Plans To Build Major Amphitheatre

Adelaide City Council will investigate the construction of a multimillion-dollar amphitheatre similar to that of Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

Rough plans have been put forward for a site which will host major music and outdoor events.

Elder Park, Rymill Park and Botanic Park are the areas under consideration, says Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor.

"Now is the time, when we are grappling with how we continue to host events safely, to create the infrastructure that enables us to spill outdoors and will bring people to our city to enjoy these shared experiences," Verschoor said.

"Coming together to enjoy sports, music, arts and cultural performances and multicultural celebrations is integral to our city’s reputation."

The state government had been approached to arrange legal investment, helping preapre the city for major events for various circumstances.

The proposed parkland space could host wide screens to watch major sporting events and celebrate the live music scene.

"We have areas in our city such as Elder Park and Rymill Park that would lend themselves beautifully to a plug ‘n’ play soundshell, from small natural amphitheatres to a larger structure similar to Stage One at WOMADelaide or the Sidney Myer Music Bowl."

