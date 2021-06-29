Adelaide And Melbourne To Be The Only Mainland State Capitals Not In Lockdown

As South Australians were getting used to harsher Covid restrictions, millions of Queenslanders were set to join Sydney and Darwin in lockdown.

The news followed the discovery of two new cases in the Sunshine State on Tuesday.

One of the new cases, an unvaccinated hospital worker, had been infectious and in the community for the last ten days. They had also flown between Brisbane and Townsville while carrying the virus.

Health Minister, Martin Foley, said the latest developments were very concerning.

“It is clear that Australia, as a nation, is dealing with a heightened risk level on a scale that we have not seen for well over a year.”

New South Wales added 19 new cases to their outbreak. Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, said the state had been bracing for a much higher figure.

“We had anticipated, potentially, a surge in cases by [Tuesday]. That could very well happen in the next few days, but what it demonstrates is that the health advice has been pretty much on the money.”

South Australian Premier, Steven Marshall, said, while the state recorded no community cases, restrictions were necessary.

“South Australia has had, and continues to have, the lowest level of restrictions in the country. That just means that, if the disease got in here, it would move faster.”

South Australians were getting used to the harsher Covid restrictions, which came into effect on Tuesday.

Masks were to be worn in hospitals and at aged care homes, while restaurants and cafes were given the directive to adhere to one person for every two square metres of space.

Adelaide And Melbourne The Only Mainland State Capitals Not In Lockdown

