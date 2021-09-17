Adelaide Airport Set To Reveal Revamped Coopers Alehouse

Adelaide airport's refurbished Cooper Alehouse will reopen on Thursday, providing travellers with a taste of the city as part of a $200m expansion site.

The expansion moves one step closer to completion, with a brand new retail area opening inside the terminal.

The highlight, a Coopers Alehouse set to roll out their first kegs to customers along with book shops and a new restaurant.

Masterchef contestant Callum Hahn is also preparing to open his Pantry Adelaide Kitchen over the coming weeks.

There is hope that surging vaccination rates and the easing of border restrictions will allow for a boost in visitors to the new terminal site by the end of the year.

Adelaide Airport managing director Mark Young said the project will sharpen the terminal’s retail and dining sectors along with a spectacular experience viewing the airfields.

“It’s progressing really, really well, all things considered. Vaccination is the key and border closures will be a thing of the past,” he said.

“Our terminal retailers have remained steadfast … it’s been a tough time for them. We’ve been working with our retailers to introduce a real South Australian experience and it’s been very exciting.”

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.