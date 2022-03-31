Additional ICU Beds Announced Ahead Of Imminent Covid Peak

Additional ICU beds are being arranged for the Royal Adelaide Hospital ahead of next month’s expected surge of Covid cases.

Newly appointed Premier Peter Malinauskas announced on Thursday, an extra 24 intensive care beds at the RAH with infections are tipped to peak next week.

The 24 “stand-by” beds include a 12-bed expansion of the RAH’s existing ICU unit and an intensive care room.

While a further 100 “contingency” beds have been sourced across metro, regional and private hospitals which can be “mobilised over the next month”.

“The increased bed capacity will support the health system across South Australia to ensure that we keep our state safe during the expected surge in COVID-19 cases,” Malinauskas said in a statement.

“South Australians can be assured that our health system is prepared to care for them if they contract the virus.” - Premier Malinauskas

Earlier in the week, Health Minister Chris Picton said that SA’s health system continued to be overstretched and at "crisis point".

"Everything we can open, we will, to make sure we can get through the next few weeks and make sure South Australians can get the care that they need and we don't see these very long waits in emergency departments, in ambulances for triple-0 calls," he said.

With cases expected to peak around 8000 cases a day, Police Commissioner Grant Stevens told ABC Radio Adelaide on Thursday, that “the modelling shows us that we should be starting to come down the other side of that peak by about the 9th or 10th, 11th of April”

“So, we’re aiming for probably the first week of April to see that peak and then we should start to come down the other side, and I hope that plays out that way.

“There’s always that qualification that this is mathematical modelling that’s based on a whole range of variables, and it’s served us pretty well so far and it’s been quite accurate in terms of how things have played out,” Mr Stevens said.

SA recorded 5,061 new cases on Thursday, with 175 people admitted to hospital with Covid, and 8 patients in ICU.

