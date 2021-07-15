Add This New Vance Joy Acoustic Track To Your Playlist

Aussie singer Vance Joy has made his way back into our lives with the track 'Missing Piece' and we've got great news... if you loved the original, he's now released an acoustic version!

Check out Vance on his ukelele, giving us the stripped-back version we were looking for!

The new rendition arrives with a beautifully filmed video by Melbourne-based director and friend, Annelise Hickey.

Vance won't have long to sit and strum his ukelele for long, he's appearing at Splendour XR next weekend with an incredible line-up including Khalid, Charli XCX, Masked Wolf and more!

You can get your hands on 'Missing Piece' acoustic here.

