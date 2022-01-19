Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Reunite In New Pics From 'Murder Mystery 2'

It’s been almost three years since Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler were framed for a killing in Netflix’s Murder Mystery.

While the original film received a mixed response (putting it lightly), it quickly became the biggest flick the streaming giants had ever produced at the time of its release, quickly getting a thumbs-up for the sequel treatment.

A new set of photoshave given us a first glimpse of Aniston and Sandler’s reunion, depicting the duo on what seems to be some sort of vacation.

While the original movie clearly wasn’t for everyone, it’s hard to deny the chemistry the two displayed, convincingly portraying a couple of lovebirds.

Having been friends for over 30 years, we shouldn’t be surprised the buddies can pull it off.

