Adam Levine Just Literally Shaved His Head And Got Cornrows And LOL What?

When you think of Adam Levine, we think it’s pretty safe to say we often think “DAMN” yeah, well... now… you might be thinking “WTF?”

One of the hottest men alive has done something we did NOT see coming.

Yes, brace yourselves.

Maroon 5’s Adam has shaved his head and got cornrows.

Nah, we ain't kidding.

Post

But hey, if that is what he wants to do, you do you, Adam.

Post

We cool with it!

Post

Goodbye, Adam’s old hair, we love you.

Post

 

