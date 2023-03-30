ACTU Pushes For Minimum Wage To Increase Seven Per Cent

Australian Council Of Trade Unions (ACTU) is calling for a seven per cent increase to the minimum wage to battle inflation.

The ACTU announced it as a part of its submission to the Annual Wage Review, directly affecting 2.67 million workers across Australia.

If granted, one in four workers on minimum and award wages would embrace a new minimum hourly rate of $22.88 from July 1, 2023, taking their annual pay to $45,337.28.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The ACTU said workers who relied on the minimum wage and award wage suffered substantial real pay cuts over the past two years.

Sally McManus, Secretary at ACTU, said this increase would be “vital to help working people keep their heads above water”.

“There are real people behind the statistics of Australia’s cost-of-living crisis – the workers we rely on to deliver vital services in early learning, aged care, disability care, fast food, cleaners, security, and retail,” Ms MacManus said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government would not put a figure on its submission to the minimum wage review.

“Some people want to pretend that we’ve got an inflation problem in our economy because the lowest paid Australians are getting paid too much, and that is obviously absolute rubbish,” Mr Chalmers told ABC on Thursday.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) ’s monthly consumer price index, the current annual inflation rate is 6.8 per cent.

The ACTU said a decent increase to the minimum and award wages would be a crucial solution to tackle the cost of living crisis.

“There is no wage-price spiral in Australia. Instead, companies have been posting huge profits, driving inflation by through excessive price rises,” she said.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.