Actor On Underbelly's Spin-Off TV Show Expresses Her Concerns Over Reenacting Real Crime

Kicking off this week, a new Underbelly spin-off called Informer 3838 will be hitting our screens. 

It is based on criminal barrister-turned police informer Nicola Gobbo, and follows Gobbos involvement in the Melbourne gangland killings.

Actress Ella Scott Lynch, who plays Gobbo, revealed to Bec & Cosi that there is a real concern when playing roles like these and opened up about what it is like for actors.

Tune in below to hear what she has to say!

Eve Swain

