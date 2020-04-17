Actor On Underbelly's Spin-Off TV Show Expresses Her Concerns Over Reenacting Real Crime

Kicking off this week, a new Underbelly spin-off called Informer 3838 will be hitting our screens.

It is based on criminal barrister-turned police informer Nicola Gobbo, and follows Gobbos involvement in the Melbourne gangland killings.

Actress Ella Scott Lynch, who plays Gobbo, revealed to Bec & Cosi that there is a real concern when playing roles like these and opened up about what it is like for actors.

