Actor Elliot Page & Wife Emma Portner Have Filed For Divorce

Elliot Page and wife Emma Portner have filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

Court documents obtained by ET Online show that the Juno and Umbrella Academy star filed for divorce about two months after coming out as transgender.

The pair have now released an official statement to People, confirming: “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Emma, a dancer and choreographer, voiced her support for her partner when he came out as Elliot in December, writing:

“I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Thankfully, it sounds like these two have ended their marriage on very good terms.

