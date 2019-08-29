Activities Lineup Announced For Tropicana!

Rockhampton's family-friendly festival 'Tropicana' has just released their lineup for activities to do at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens this September.

From 9am to 2pm, Festival-goers have a range of activities to choose from such as Nature rocks arts and crafts to getting close and personal to some of Australia's wildlife. There's something to do for everyone!

Council's Environment Spokesperson Councillor Drew Wickerson says days like these are important for the Rockhampton community.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with nature at the Rockhampton Botanic Garden’s beautiful bamboo amphitheatre nestled beside Murray lagoon, as well as have a great day out with your family and friends.” - Cr Drew Wickerson

Tropicana will be held on Saturday the 14th of September. For more information on the festival and the full list of activities, check out their facebook page.