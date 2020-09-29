Activated Charcoal Lattes Are Now A Thing So We've Found Your New Local

Forget those dalgona 'whipped' coffees, we've found the next best latte that's hitting Aussie shelves.

Activated charcoal coffees are the new thing to try, and while the dark ashy colour might put you off, there are amazing benefits to drinking this soul-warming bev.

Unlike other supplements you take to absorb their nutrients, activated charcoal helps bind and flush out unwanted toxins which ultimately helps support your digestion!

But, like everything, it's recommended you consume it in moderation as it is a 'detox' beverage so you don't want to remove all the nasties and end up removing any good bacteria to!

It's all about balance people.

So, here are the best places around Australia (yes, you should be taking notes for whenever interstate travel becomes a thing again) to visit if you wanna up the ante on your usual coffee routine!

Sydney:

Adelaide:

Perth:

Melbourne:

Hobart:

Gold Coast:

Let us know if you've tried one or visited somewhere which has an amazing charcoal coffee and we can add it to our list.

Happy sipping ya'll!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.