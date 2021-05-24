As of June last year, Central Coast had the second highest number of domestic violence orders in the state.

Today the Tuggerah Lakes Police have joined NRL Alan Tongue, to roll out the new ‘voice against violence program’ at The Entrance.

Targeting junior ruby league players, this program attempts to reduce the number of violent incidents.

New South Wales Rugby updates:

Senior Constable Kurt Webb said “hopefully through programs and Education Session like we are conducting people will see a reduce in offences”.

