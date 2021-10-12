ACT To Exit Lockdown As Vaccine Rates Hit New Milestone

As New South Wales enjoy their first week of freedom, Australia's Capital Territory is about to get in on the act.

ACT chief minister, Andrew Barr confirmed at Tuesday's Covid conference that from Thursday at 11.59pm, the territory's lockdown will end.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

With 72 per cent of eligible people aged over 16 now fully vaccinated, restrictions will be moderately eased over the coming weeks and months.

"From this Friday, which is a little over 60 hours away, gathering limits outside will increase to 25 people. Up to five people will be permitted to visit another household"

"Licensed venues will be permitted to have five customers across the venue with one per four square metres whichever is the lesser," Mr Barr said.

"Alternatively, 50 patrons can utilise outdoor spaces only or one person per four square metres, whichever is later. We [supporting] business to add additional outdoor public space to allow for up to 50 patrons"

ACT hairdressers and personal care services can reopen with up to five clients at one time.

Outdoor sporting team training can resume with up to 25 people in each outdoor space.

Swimming pools we will reopen with 25 swimmers across the venue and only two swimmers per lane allowed.

Furthermore, changes to expanding upon postcodes for cross border exemptions, means greater travel between the ACT and NSW.

"NSW residents in these regions as well as the border postcodes that are already covered by the existing expanding exemptions will be permitted to travel to and from the ACT to undertake work or study to access schools or essential shopping and healthcare without needing to apply for an exemption.

"Residents in these postcodes can also enter the ACT to visit family and friends, under the existing ACT gathering limits whether inside the household or outside," he confirmed.

The ACT are expecting 99 per cent double-dosed targets to be reached by the end of November.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.